Saint Vincent hosting Case Western Reserve in PAC showdown

Friday, October 1, 2021

NCAA Division III

Presidents' Athletic Conference

Case Western Reserve (2-2, 1-2 PAC) vs. Saint Vincent (2-1, 1-1 PAC)

1 p.m. Saturday, Chuck Noll Field, Unity

Coaches: Greg Debeljak, Case Western Reserve; Aaron Smetanka, Saint Vincent

Series: Case Western Reserve leads 6-1

Last meeting: In 2019, Case Western Reserve 34, Saint Vincent 26

About Case Western Reserve: After opening the season 2-0, Case Western Reserve has lost two in a row, most recently dropping a 37-14 decision to Washington & Jefferson last week. Tied at 14 in the final moments of the second quarter, the Presidents scored a touchdown with four seconds left in the half before outscoring the Spartans, 16-0, over the final two quarters. Through its first four games, Case averaged 409.5 yards of total offense to rank second in the PAC and is led by two-time All-PAC quarterback Drew Saxton, who has thrown for a league-best 1,188 yards and 10 touchdowns. Debeljak is 119-47 in 18 seasons.

About Saint Vincent: Saint Vincent is looking for its second win all-time against Case in the eighth all-time meeting between the teams. The Bearcats are coming off of a decisive 41-7 PAC win over Thiel last week, as SVC out-gained Thiel, 422-206, in total offense. Five different players found the end zone for SVC, led by Billy Beck’s two rushing touchdowns, while Brady Walker completed 15 of 22 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Joanes Polynice recorded a game-high 12 tackles, while Marvell Cromerdie and Evan Brozenich each intercepted passes.

