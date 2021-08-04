Salvitti a shot back after Day 1 of the AJGA Southpointe tournament
Tuesday, August 3, 2021 | 9:00 PM
Central Catholic junior Rocco Salvitti knows Southpointe Golf Club well. Being from Canonsburg, Salvitti has played the course numerous times.
Salvitti is tied for fourth place after Day 1 of the American Junior Golf Association’s Southpointe event Tuesday after shooting a 2-over-par 74.
He trails a trio of golfers tied for first place at 1-over 73: Ryan Ford of Westfield, Ind.; Quinlan Polin (United Kingdom) of Cary, N.C.; and Breckin Taylor of Erie.
Salvitti’s Central Catholic teammate, Carter Pitcairn, and Seneca Valley’s Nolan Nicklas are tied for 17th at 7-over 79, and Penn-Trafford’s Chase Crissman is tied for 21st at 8-over, 80.
Other local scores include: Scott Jordan (82), Aiden Oehrle (83), Nick Turowski (88), Owen Delaney (90) and Jack Shearer (90).
The girls leader is Charmin Kim (South Korea) of Austin, Texas, who shot a 4-under 68.
Oakland Catholic’s Tara Loughran and Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch are tied for 20th at 12-over 84. Sewickley’s Eva Bugler shot 90.
The second round of the tournament is Wednesday, and the finals are scheduled for Thursday.
