Salvitti a shot back after Day 1 of the AJGA Southpointe tournament

By:
Tuesday, August 3, 2021 | 9:00 PM

Central Catholic junior Rocco Salvitti knows Southpointe Golf Club well. Being from Canonsburg, Salvitti has played the course numerous times.

Salvitti is tied for fourth place after Day 1 of the American Junior Golf Association’s Southpointe event Tuesday after shooting a 2-over-par 74.

He trails a trio of golfers tied for first place at 1-over 73: Ryan Ford of Westfield, Ind.; Quinlan Polin (United Kingdom) of Cary, N.C.; and Breckin Taylor of Erie.

Salvitti’s Central Catholic teammate, Carter Pitcairn, and Seneca Valley’s Nolan Nicklas are tied for 17th at 7-over 79, and Penn-Trafford’s Chase Crissman is tied for 21st at 8-over, 80.

Other local scores include: Scott Jordan (82), Aiden Oehrle (83), Nick Turowski (88), Owen Delaney (90) and Jack Shearer (90).

The girls leader is Charmin Kim (South Korea) of Austin, Texas, who shot a 4-under 68.

Oakland Catholic’s Tara Loughran and Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch are tied for 20th at 12-over 84. Sewickley’s Eva Bugler shot 90.

The second round of the tournament is Wednesday, and the finals are scheduled for Thursday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , ,

More Golf

Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski among local golfers set to test their skills at AJGA Junior Tournament
Penn-Trafford’s Turowski wins season-ending golf tournament
Plum teen enjoying winning summer on links
‘Hidden gem’ Longue Vue Club gears up to co-host U.S. Amateur
Penn-Trafford notebook: Alex Turowski wins at Diamond Run

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me