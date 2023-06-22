Schedule set for 3rd annual Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament

By:

Thursday, June 22, 2023 | 9:26 AM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review The Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament championship chain.

The third annual Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday at Jeannette.

There will be games at the high school and the elementary school by McKee Stadium.

There are 10 teams competing — Jeannette, Steel Valley, Belle Vernon, Monessen, Greensburg Salem, Greensburg Central Catholic, Yough, Westmont Hilltop, Norwin and 2022 winner Latrobe.

Action begins Thursday at the high school with Westmont Hilltop battling Jeannette at 6 p.m. and Norwin playing Yough at 7. At the elementary school, Westmont Hilltop faces Greensburg Central Catholic at 7:30 and Jeannette takes on Steel Valley at 8:30.

On Friday, there is a tripleheader at both schools. At the high school, Norwin faces Belle Vernon at 6, Latrobe meets Yough at 7 and Monessen and Belle Vernon play at 8.

At the elementary school, Monessen faces Steel Valley at 6:30, Greensburg Salem battles Greensburg Central Catholic at 7:30 and Greensburg Salem faces Latrobe at 8:30.

Action resumes Saturday at the high school at 9 a.m. with a single elimination tournament.

