Schedules altered as WPIAL high school basketball season tips off

Friday, December 11, 2020 | 11:17 AM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Knoch junior Ryan Lang takes a jumpshot during practice on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Welcome to opening day of the 2020-21 winter sports season.

Also, welcome to the final night of high school sports for 2020.

In a year of strangeness, this seems about right.

With many contests set for the tip off of the boys and girls high school basketball campaign Friday, the plug has been pulled on most of them after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the mandatory shutdown of all interscholastic and recreational sports Thursday.

The shutdown is in effect starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday until at least Jan. 4.

Because the mandate doesn’t begin until Saturday morning, some schools have decided to go forward with their scheduled basketball games Friday.

This is not a complete list as some athletic directors indicated they were searching for a possible game to be added so they could at least get one game in before the shutdown. But below are games scheduled for tonight:

Boys basketball

All games tip at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Neshannock tournament

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shenango (6 p.m. in middle school gym)

Moniteau at Neshannock (6 p.m. in high school gym)

Championship game (7:30 p.m.)

Consolation game (7:30 p.m.)

Nonsection

Avella at McGuffey

Beaver at Seton LaSalle

Chartiers Valley at Penn Hills

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville (HSSN)

Cornell at Sewickley Academy

Frazier at Fort Cherry

Hampton at Fox Chapel (HSSN at 5:30 p.m.)

Kennedy Catholic at New Castle

Knoch at Mars (HSSN)

Latrobe at Butler (HSSN)

Mohawk at St. Joseph’s (5 p.m.)

Moon at Seneca Valley

North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford (7 p.m.)

Northgate at Brentwood (8 p.m.)

Propel Andrew Street at West Mifflin (6 p.m.)

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon (6:30 p.m.)

Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks (5:30 p.m.)

Girls basketball

All games tip at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Seneca Valley tournament

McDowell vs Hampton (5 p.m.)

Rochester at Seneca Valley (7:30 p.m.)

St. Joseph tournament

Neshannock at St. Joseph (3 p.m.)

West Greene vs. Mohawk (5 p.m.)

Neshannock vs. West Greene (7 p.m.)

Mohawk at St. Joseph (8:30 p.m.)

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin (HSSN at 6 p.m.)

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville (5 p.m.)

Eden Christian Academy at Sewickley Academy (5 p.m.)

Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks (7 p.m.)

Fox Chapel at Oakland Catholic (7 p.m.)

Mars at North Catholic (4:30 p.m.)

North Hills at Beaver (6:30 p.m.)

Shenango at New Castle (5:30 p.m.)

Sto-Rox at Penn-Trafford (4 p.m.)

Waynesburg Central at Frazier