Scheduling conflict forces WPIAL to move football championship from Robert Morris

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 5:30 PM

Tribune-Review The WPIAL Class 2A championship on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 at Robert Morris University.

A scheduling conflict at Robert Morris has forced the WPIAL to move its Class 2A football championship to Norwin.

The WPIAL also changed the date of the Class 5A final, rescheduling both for Nov. 23 at Norwin. The Class 2A final will be at noon with the Class 5A game at 6 p.m.

The stadium will be cleared between games.

“Robert Morris made a mistake and booked it without the date, assuming (the WPIAL championship) was the Saturday after Thanksgiving (as it was last season),” WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

Robert Morris hosts Sacred Heart on Nov. 23.

The WPIAL explored moving the Class 2A game to Geneva College, but KDKA preferred having both games at the same site for television broadcast purposes, O’Malley said.

The Class 5A game was originally scheduled for Nov. 22, but Saturday was better for Norwin to host than on a school day.

