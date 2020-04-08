Scholarship offers rolling in for Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 | 10:24 AM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton competes during the 2019 football season.

It’s been a pretty productive offseason for Elizabeth Forward junior Chase Whatton.

Not many football players can say that given the restrictions of the coronavirus outbreak that has rendered team workouts and activities forbidden.

While he has continued to lift weights and build strength, Whatton has seen the most growth in his college scholarship offers.

He has received 23 Division I offers since completing his junior season, including offers from Duquesne, Richmond and Dartmouth this week.

“I never thought I’d be here,” Whatton said. “I’ve dreamed of it, but never knew it’d become reality. It took a ton of hard work that most people won’t put the time in for.”

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end was a first-team all-conference selection and the Class 3A Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year last fall.

He made 68 tackles, with 12 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss. He also blocked five punts and three extra points for the Warriors (7-3, 6-2).

In addition, he was a first-team all-conference selection at fullback.

“I want to go somewhere where I am comfortable for years to plan out the rest of my life,” said Whatton, who also is part of the Warriors’ basketball and track and field teams.

Whatton also has scholarship offers from Akron, Albany, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Cornell, Fordham, Harvard, Holy Cross, James Madison, Lehigh, UMass, New Hampshire, Penn, Princeton, Toledo, William & Mary, Yale and Youngstown State.

“(Coaches) say they just love how much fun I have when I’m playing,” he said. “Recruiters also say they love my explosion off the ball and hand movement.”

Whatton has managed to stay in shape by lifting weights in his teammate’s garage and is looking forward to things getting back to normal once the coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased.

“During this pandemic, I have not been able to take visits to any of the schools I’ve had lined up,” said Whatton, who hopes to make a commitment by the end of summer. “It’s quite honestly terrible. The recruiting process really hasn’t changed other than no visits though. Coaches still text me every day so that’s great.”

Honored to receive my 23rd D1 OFFER from the 2019 Ivy League Champs????Thank you so much @coachkeithclark for giving me the opportunity to play at Dartmouth University???? @DartFootball @Coach_Collodi @wpialsportsnews pic.twitter.com/Sz1IbiRS9U — Chase Whatton (@ChaseWhatton) April 7, 2020

After a great phone call with @CoachAnthonyFB, I am truly blessed to say I have received my 22nd D1 OFFER from the University of Richmond????@Coach_Collodi @SpiderFootball @wpialsportsnews pic.twitter.com/1RtleOm7Zb — Chase Whatton (@ChaseWhatton) April 6, 2020