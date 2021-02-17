Schools must certify mask exemptions in writing before PIAA playoffs, not WPIALs

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 6:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman scores past Oakland Catholic’s Rachel Haver during their game on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

High school athletes must wear a mask during PIAA postseason competition unless their school certifies in writing that they qualify for a medical exemption.

The PIAA board decided Wednesday that all schools participating in a state tournament must complete the “PIAA Postseason Covid-19 Universal Face Covering Certification,” a form that requires a principal or athletic director to list all athletes deemed exempt from the state health department’s mask mandate.

However, the PIAA decided that the form won’t be required for entry into district tournaments, such as the WPIAL playoffs. And the PIAA won’t question the information submitted by schools, even if numerous students are listed as medically exempt, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.

“If a school (includes multiple names) on their lists, that those people have the exceptions, we’re going to take them and we’ll go from there,” Lombardi said. “How they determine that locally, we’re not going to get into the validity of it. We’ll take them at their word that they did it properly.”

The universal mask mandate was ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration as a mitigation effort for coronavirus spread. However, school districts have widely disagreed over who qualifies for an exemption since it was enacted in November.

The PIAA board agreed to allow each of its 12 districts to decide individually whether to adopt the new form for its district playoffs. The WPIAL won’t use the form, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

“We’re going to use the form we have been using,” she said, “where the schools certify that they have been screened (for covid-19) in accordance to their school’s health and safety plans.”

That current WPIAL form doesn’t require schools to name individuals exempt from the mask mandate.

The PIAA form applies to all state qualifiers except in swimming. It notes that “everyone who participates in sports activities including coaches, athletes … and spectators must wear a face covering, such as a mask, unless they fall under an exception in Section 3 of the (Department of Health) Order.”

Yet, schools have interpreted Section 3 exemptions in varying ways.

The language of the state’s order says individuals are exempt from the mandate “if wearing a face covering would either cause a medical condition, or exacerbate an existing one, including respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability.”

Some school administrations have argued that wearing a mask during physical activity would cause respiratory issues, so they’re not required during play. Others have exempted only those with pre-existing health conditions.

PIAA championship plans

• The PIAA announced a new date and site for the state team wrestling championships, which were originally scheduled for last week.

Cumberland Valley High School near Harrisburg will host the semifinals and finals March 27. The four-round tournament starts March 22 with quarterfinals March 24.

The PIAA postponed the team tournament until after the individual championship to allow schools more time to complete their regular seasons.

• Giant Center capacity will be capped at 500 people for the PIAA basketball and individual wrestling championships.

A limited number of spectators will be allowed, Lombardi said. The basketball finals will be scheduled as single games rather than doubleheaders, allowing the PIAA to clear the arena after each contest.

