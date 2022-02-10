Scott Morrison resigns as Yough athletic director

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 4:39 PM

Photo courtesy of Scott Morrison Yough athletic director Scott Morrison

Yough is looking for an athletic director after the resignation of Scott Morrison, who held the position for nearly two years.

Morrison said he wants to pursue other opportunities.

Yough’s AD position is part time but Morrison worked full-time hours, often putting in 12-hour days while attending games and matches.

“I will miss the kids, the coaches, the booster people,” Morrison said. “I feel like I had a great relationship with everyone there. I love being an AD. I have a passion for it. But doing it long-term for part-time pay makes it extremely difficult.”

Morrison, 44, also works as the director of Sewickley Township Recreation.

Morrison, a Norwin graduate, played football, basketball and baseball in high school before playing a season of basketball at Mercyhurst Northeast and then transferring to St. Francis (Pa.) where he played football.

He also played semi-pro football for the Pittsburgh Colts.

This makes two AD openings in Westmoreland County. Chris Brunson left the position at Mt. Pleasant last month. He also could not justify the compensation for the hours worked.

Brunson stayed on as the Vikings’ softball coach.

