Section basketball tips off this week on Trib HSSN

By:

Sunday, December 8, 2019 | 10:14 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith charges toward net with Greensburg-Salem’s defender Jeff Mankins on pursuit Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in the Hempfield High School Tip-Off Tournament.

The winter high school sports season kicks into full gear this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have nonsection tune-ups followed by the start of section play in WPIAL boys and girls basketball, including the debut of the HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week. We also have boys and girls hoops action from District 6 and District 9.

We also start section play in WPIAL team wrestling and new Rebel Yell podcasts are on deck throughout the week here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Dec. 9

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hempfield at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Montour at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Dec. 10

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Plum at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Latrobe at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Indiana at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

District 6 Boys Basketball — West Shamokin at Homer-Center at 7:30 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Wednesday, Dec. 11

WPIAL Wrestling — West Mifflin at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball — Saltsburg at Marion Center at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Girls Basketball — St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at Brookville at 6 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Thursday, Dec. 12

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Central Catholic at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Connellsville at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Albert Gallatin at Latrobe at 6 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball — Blairsville at Penns Manor at 7:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Boys Basketball — Homer-Center at Purchase Line at 7:30 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Friday, Dec. 13

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Shaler at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Franklin Regional at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com 680 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Uniontown at South Park at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hopewell at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Shaler at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball — Marion Center at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball — United at Purchase Line at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Dec. 14

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler vs. Canton McKinley at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Latrobe vs. Greensburg Salem at 3:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

