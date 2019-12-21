Section games and one-day events share the hoops stage Saturday

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 11:02 PM

Dozens of WPIAL boys and girls basketball teams are playing in tournaments or one-day events on Saturday. Four teams, however, are ready for section games.

In boys Section 3-A, Greensburg Central Catholic visits Aquinas Academy at 2 p.m.

The Centurions look to improve to 2-0 in section play, and the Crusaders are searching for their first section victory.

In girls Section 1-5A, Trinity hosts West Allegheny at noon.

The Hillers have won six of seven and are 2-0 in section play. The Indians are winless.

PBC holiday hoops

The Pittsburgh Basketball Club will hold its Holiday Festival boys basketball event at two sites.

There are four games at Montour: Carlynton vs. Bishop Canevin at 12:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon at 2 p.m.; Aliquippa vs. Cornell at 3:30 p.m. and Nazareth Prep vs. Sto-Rox at 5 p.m.

Three games are scheduled for Moon: Central Valley vs. Hampton at 12 p.m.; North Hills vs. Keystone Oaks at 1:30 p.m. and Beaver Falls vs. Moon at 3 p.m.

WPIAL/City vs. District 10

There are three basketball games at the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament at Hickory that pits teams from the WPIAL and City League against District 10 schools.

In girls hoops, Allderdice takes on Kennedy Catholic at 1 p.m. followed by Rochester against West Middlesex at 2:30 p.m.

Then at 4 p.m., Laurel battles West Middlesex in a boys basketball matchup.

