Seeds revealed for largest WPIAL basketball tournament ever

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 7:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dante Spadafora scores over Springdale’s Logan Reddinger during their game on Feb. 5.

The seeds for the largest postseason basketball tournament in WPIAL history were revealed Tuesday night, with four defending champions finding their names on the top line of the bracket.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys, North Allegheny girls, North Catholic girls and Rochester girls are the defending champs who received No. 1 seeds.

The OLSH boys, led by the high-flying tandem of Jake DiMichele and Dante Spadafora, are the top seeds and defending champs in Class 2A.

The other top seeds on the boys side are Upper St. Clair (6A), Chartiers Valley (5A), Belle Vernon (4A), South Allegheny (3A) and Bishop Canevin (A).

The North Allegheny girls, with a deep and talented roster led by seniors Lizzy Groetsch and Paige Morningstar, are the returning champions and top seed in Class 6A. The other girls top seeds are Trinity (5A), undefeated Beaver (4A), North Catholic (3A), Neshannock (2A) and defending champion Rochester (A).

North Catholic won a title at Class 4A last season before dropping to 3A.

Tournament games begin with preliminary round matchups on Saturday and Monday. The finals are set for March 12, 13 and 15 with sites to be determined.

With pandemic-related schedule changes leaving teams playing varying numbers of games, the WPIAL opened its postseason tournament this year, inviting every team to participate. Electing to play were 121 boys teams and 109 girls teams.

