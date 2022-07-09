Semifinal schedules set for District 31 American Legion Baseball playoffs

Friday, July 8, 2022 | 8:10 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bushy Run’s Tyler Freas scores a run in the third inning as Murrysville catcher Luke Dolan awaits throw from the outfield in a District 31 American Legion playoff game Thursday at Murrysville,

District 31 American Legion Baseball playoffs are scheduled to resume Saturday with two semifinal round games.

Regular-season champion Latrobe will play host to rival Unity at 2 p.m at Legion Keener Field.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Whitney.

Latrobe opened the playoffs by defeating Mt. Pleasant in two games, while Unity got by Yough in two close games, rallying late to win both.

Bushy Run, the league runner-up, will play host to Young Township at 5 p.m. Saturday at Penn-Trafford High School.

Gane 2 of the series will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at West Lebanon, Indiana County.

Bushy Run cruised by Murrysville in the first round and Young Township took down Hempfield East.

The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday.

