Seneca Valley assistant could be Pine-Richland’s next coach, source says

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 12:04 AM

Tribune-Review Steve Campos, as Ringgold’s coach in 2006, works with players during blocking drills at practice in Monongahela. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Harrison Hayes hoists the PIAA Class 5A championship trophy with Miguel Jackson (56), John Swisher (57) and Cole Schurman after the Rams defeated Cathedral Prep, 48-7, in the state final on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium. Previous Next

Steve Campos, an assistant football coach at Seneca Valley, is expected to be the recommended candidate to fill the vacant head coach job at Pine-Richland, according to a source.

The school board has called a special meeting for Wednesday to replace ousted coach Eric Kasperowicz. According to the source, when the board meets at 6 p.m., Campos’ name is expected to be presented for hire.

Pine-Richland has been without a football coach since mid-April, when district administrators decided to not renew Kasperowicz’s contract following an investigation into allegations of “hazing, ‘rites of passage,’ and intimidation” linked to the football team.

In Campos, a New Brighton native, Pine-Richland would have a coach with a long resume but with little experience as a head coach at the high school level.

Among his jobs, Campos was head coach at Bethany College from 1993-2001 and went 40-47 in nine seasons. He also coached at Memphis State, IUP, Geneva, Texas El Paso, Marietta, Washington & Jefferson, Robert Morris and Cal. (Pa.).

He had a one-year stint in 2006 as Ringgold football coach while also working as athletic director. Most recently, he worked with Seneca Valley’s quarterbacks for several seasons.

If hired, Campos will take over a Pine-Richland team that won WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles last season. But he’d also be taking over a program that’s in the midst of turmoil.

Kasperowicz has denied hazing or bullying occurred in his eight seasons as Pine-Richland head coach, and on May 14 announced he was suing the school district for defamation. The Rams went 85-18 under Kasperowicz, winning four WPIAL titles and two state championships.

The ouster of Kasperowicz and his coaching staff led to several organized protests by students and community members.

