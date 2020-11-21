Seneca Valley boys soccer wins state championship on Zack LaValle OT goal
Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 9:21 PM
HERSHEY— Zack LaValle scored 36 seconds into the second overtime to give Seneca Valley a 2-1 win over Neshaminy in the PIAA Class 4A boys soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium.
Saturday’s game marked the second appearance in a state title game for the Raiders, who lost the 2015 Class 3A final to Central Bucks East. (There were only three classes at the time.)
Jose Rivera’s goal exactly eight minutes into the first half gave Neshaminy an early 1-0 lead.
Nathan Eastgate tied the game for the Raiders with 30:31 left in regulation, and the teams concluded the balance of regulation plus one period of sudden-death overtime without another goal being scored.
