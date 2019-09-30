Seneca Valley girls volleyball moves into playoff position

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 8:49 PM

Brett Poirier’s time as interim coach of the Seneca Valley girls volleyball team came following an interesting season for the Raiders.

For the first time in Poirier’s seven seasons with the program, Seneca Valley missed the playoffs last year. Poirier, who is serving as interim coach as Karen Martini recovers from ankle surgery, wanted to rebuild right away.

While the Raiders opened the season grinding out wins, behind strong serving and serve-receive, Seneca Valley has battled into playoff position in Section 1-4A. Last week, the Raiders swept Butler and Fox Chapel to move to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in section.

“Serve-receive is one of our better things, and our serving has been strong,” Poirier said. “Our blocking has stepped up in the last three or four matches. We’re getting our hands on a lot of balls.”

Offensively, Seneca Valley has tried to be balanced by running a 6-2 rotation. Having two setters has provided the Raiders with more diversity on the attack.

Ohio State recruit Sarah White and Mandy Altsman have been the Raiders’ primary setters.

“I want it to be a spread-out offense,” Poirier said. “Have five hitters on the floor and spread the ball around. It seems to be working. I hope it keeps working.”

The Raiders have dedicated film days on Friday and have been working to try and arm themselves with as much knowledge as possible.

Early on, Seneca Valley had to labor in section matches. The Raiders had to go to five sets to survive Fox Chapel and Shaler. Seneca Valley also won a five-set marathon with Upper St. Clair.

The Raiders also took a set off of two-time defending WPIAL and PIAA champion North Allegheny. The Tigers, who are undefeated, have only dropped five sets this season.

Poirier hopes Seneca Valley’s recent progress in avoiding the fifth set is a trend that will continue.

A trip back to the playoffs is likely.

How efficient the Raiders are when they get there will determine how far they go.

“The first match we were down 2-0 to Fox Chapel and we won the next three,” Poirier said. “It’s been like that. They fight for every point and never count themselves out.”

