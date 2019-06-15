Seneca Valley lineman Josh Kaltenberger commits to Purdue
By: Chris Harlan
Saturday, June 15, 2019 | 2:25 AM
Seneca Valley’s Josh Kaltenberger received his first Power 5 offer Tuesday from Purdue.
Three days later, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound center committed to the Boilermakers. Kaltenberger announced his decision Friday on Twitter, saying “I know this was a quick decision, but I know this is where God wants me. There is no other school where I’d rather be.”
Kaltenberger rates among the state’s top linemen. He is ranked as Pennsylvania’s 17th-best prospect overall in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.
Nationally, he’s ranked 21st among centers.
His list of FBS offers included a number of Mid-American programs including Akron, Buffalo and Kent State.
C O M M I T T E D🚂#BoilerUp #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/uBmQ6CK5Pq
— Josh Kaltenberger (@JKaltenberger65) June 14, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
