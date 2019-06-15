Seneca Valley lineman Josh Kaltenberger commits to Purdue

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, June 15, 2019 | 2:25 AM

Seneca Valley’s Josh Kaltenberger received his first Power 5 offer Tuesday from Purdue.

Three days later, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound center committed to the Boilermakers. Kaltenberger announced his decision Friday on Twitter, saying “I know this was a quick decision, but I know this is where God wants me. There is no other school where I’d rather be.”

Kaltenberger rates among the state’s top linemen. He is ranked as Pennsylvania’s 17th-best prospect overall in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

Nationally, he’s ranked 21st among centers.

His list of FBS offers included a number of Mid-American programs including Akron, Buffalo and Kent State.

