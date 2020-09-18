Seneca Valley makes waves in debut, routs Hempfield
Friday, September 18, 2020 | 11:22 PM
The wait was a bit longer than expected, but when Seneca Valley finally was able to take the field for its football opener Friday night, the Raiders did not disappoint.
Dustin Horn, making his first varsity start, threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another for Seneca Valley in a 38-0 rout of Hempfield in a Class 6A game at Spartan Stadium.
Horn, a backup for three seasons behind Gabe Lawson, now at FCS Valparaiso, completed 12 of 15 passes for 202 yards, including touchdown strikes of 11 yards to Luke Lawson and 13 yards to Lucas Lambert in the first half, as well as 25 yards to Connor Lyczek and 54 yards to James Sprentz in the second half.
Seneca Valley (1-0, 1-0) was among seven WPIAL teams making their season debut this week after covid-19 concerns delayed their start for a week. It came on top of the unusually late kickoff date of Sept. 11, leaving WPIAL teams with a maximum seven-game regular-season schedule.
“It really, really felt normal out there,” Seneca Valley coach Ron Butschle said. “It’s felt like a normal Friday night. It was a lot of fun, a first game with a lot of first-game mistakes.”
Seneca Valley set the pace early, scoring on its opening possession following an 11-play, 87-yard drive that included a pair of fourth-down conversions, including Horn’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lawson.
Moments later, Lawson jumped on a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Raiders possession again at the Spartans 23.
While Seneca Valley couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, the Raiders, after Davies tacked on a 25-yard field goal early in the second quarter, added another takeaway and eventually cashed in with a touchdown on the final play of the first half, Horn finding Lambert on a 13-yard pass play to make it 17-0.
Mitchell Curran picked off a pass by Hempfield sophomore Jake Phillips, who had been 5 for 5 in passing since briefly replacing shaken-up starter Christian Zilli, giving Seneca Valley possession at its 15.
From there, the Raiders drove 85 yards in 3 minutes, 20 seconds, leading to the last-second TD.
“They’ve got some size and experience,” Hempfield coach Rich Bowen said. “Defensively, we battled, especially in the first half. We showed a lot of guts. But we’ve got to be better offensively.”
Phillips, in limited playing time, completed his first five passes and finished 6 for 11 for 55 yards, while Zilli, who led Hempfield (1-1, 1-1) a week ago to a season-opening victory over Norwin by rushing for one touchdown and passing for another, managed just 2 of 9 passing for 8 yards against Seneca Valley.
