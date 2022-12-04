Seneca Valley’s Beau Lizewski leads Trib HSSN Boys Fab 15 Soccer Team

Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 4:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski (17) battles Fox Chapel’s George Tabor for possession during their game Aug. 30.

When Seneca Valley needed to break down a back line, funnel possession to the midfield or counter an attack, the Raiders knew who get the soccer ball to.

Senior midfielder Beau Lizewski has been one of the WPIAL’s most complete players during his prep career, and a winner at that.

Lizewski is the TribLive HSSN Boys Soccer Player of the Year after leading the Raiders to a PIAA Class 4A championship and a runner-up finish in the WPIAL.

Moon’s Ryan Kopay and Will Gruca of Ambridge also were considered.

Seneca Valley, which won WPIAL titles in three of the past five years, flipped the script after losing in the state final last year. Lizewski, the WPIAL Class 4A Player of the Year, facilitated offense in the PIAA title match, delivering an assist as Seneca Valley blanked Lower Marion, 6-0.

His postseason honors were impressive: He was named to the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-American and was selected to the USC All-Regional II East Team.

He also made the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State First Team.

All-stars

Anders Bordoy Sr., MF, Kiski Area

Memphis commit was all-state, All-WPIAL selection for WPIAL section champion, 4A quarterfinalist Cavaliers.

Owen Christopher Sr., D, Norwin

Versatile player who could move to midfield without hesitation earned All-WPIAL and all-section honors.

Carlo Denis, Sr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic

WPIAL Class A Player of the Year also named All-WPIAL and all-state, and led WPIAL with 54 goals.

Kaiden Fischer, Jr., MF, South Park

All-WPIAL and all-state selection for section winner and WPIAL 2A semifinalist.

Dan Gormley, Sr., D, South Fayette

Key back-line playmaker for the Lions was named to All-WPIAL and all-state lists.

Will Gruca, Sr., MF, Ambridge

Led torrid playoff run of upsets, picking up All-WPIAL and all-state honors for WPIAL finalists.

Ryan Hanes, Sr., F, Deer Lakes

WPIAL Class 2A Player of the Year was All-WPIAL and all-state performer for WPIAL champion Lancers.

Alex Hauskrecht, Sr., MF, Winchester Thurston

All-WPIAL and all-state selection for WPIAL Class A champion, PIAA runner-up Bears.

Colton Hudson, Sr., MF, Franklin Regional

Made the All-WPIAL and all-state lists as a key playmaker for the 3A Panthers.

Ryan Kopay, Sr., MF, Moon

Named to USC All-Regional II East team and earned all-state and All-WPIAL accolades for WPIAL 4A champions.

Milo Larson, Sr., MF, Allderdice

Named to All-WPIAL and all-state lists out of Class 4A.

Connor Oros, Sr., MF, Seneca Valley

Key offensive threat for PIAA 4A champion Raiders, and an all-state and All-WPIAL pick.

Lucas Pittman, Sr., F, Plum

One of top goal scorers in 3A, he was an all-state and All-WPIAL performer.

Colin Westerberg, Sr., D, Fox Chapel

A key piece of a stingy defense, he made all-state and All-WPIAL.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

