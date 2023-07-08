Senior all-section honorees helped lead Quaker Valley to boys lacrosse playoffs

Saturday, July 8, 2023 | 8:01 AM

Christopher Horner Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Ben Carlson (right) was an all-section selection in ’23.

A trio of seniors wrapped up their Quaker Valley boys lacrosse careers by being named all-section in Class 2A.

The Section 2 all-stars for QV in 2023 were attacker Ben Thomas, midfielder Christian Brown and defender Ben Carlson. Thomas and Carlson served as co-captains this season.

“They had an intense will to win and a never-give-up attitude as did our other senior leaders,” coach Chip Hansen said. “The younger players looked up to them and saw no fear, only confidence, from these competitors.

“It was fun to watch these players and our seniors develop and grow throughout the season. In practice, in games, they led and set the tone for the team. They led by example. They showed our young, freshman-heavy team what the standard is for Quaker Valley lacrosse.”

The Quakers’ field boss discussed the strengths of each of the all-section players, starting with Thomas:

“Ben has relentless game-changing ability and was a playmaker on our settled offense, fast breaks and extra-man offense,” Hansen said. “Ben has great stick and ball control skills and was used often on our clears. He always drew the best defender.

“He’s a strong competitor and a two-handed player with strong finishing skills turning the corner or dodging from the wing or up top. He played with grit, heart and excellent sportsmanship. Also, he played in our man-down defense several times when we were short on players.”

Next up, Brown:

“Christian was a play maker and game changer,” Hansen said. “He is an extremely strong two-way middie, a gamer who hardly comes off the field. He is an impact and invaluable player on clears, rides, extra-man offense, man-down defense and always draws the LSM (long-stick middie).

“Christian was a ground ball machine on the faceoff wing and field of play. He’s an intense competitor who plays with grit and heart. And he has excellent field leadership; a tough, physical player with a strong work ethic.”

And finally, Carlson:

“Ben was a high scoring, tough, aggressive, playmaking defenseman for us,” Hansen said. “He has excellent wing play on faceoffs that led to many of his goals and assists.

“He was a ground ball machine and game changer who was also strong on clears. He has great stick skills and speed; he always covered an opponent’s best attackman. Ben had great positioning and an active stick. He displayed excellent field leadership, and was a tough, physical player. He’s a competitor; he plays with grit and heart.”

Quaker Valley’s starting lineup this season consisted of Thomas, senior co-captain Kyle Hammond, sophomore Marcus Richey and freshman Max Modrovich at attack; Brown, senior Jackson Bould and freshman Jace Vasbinder in the midfield; Carlson, senior Brady McClay and freshmen Jacob Keisel and Logan Benedict on defense; freshman Ben McHenry as a long-stick midfielder; and senior Carter Siuciak at the goalkeeper position.

Luke Koehler and Hunter Kronk, two of the 11 freshmen on the team, were top reserves at the midfield area.

Senior leadership was provided by Thomas, Brown, Carlson, Hammond, Bould, McClay, Siuciak and midfielder Brandon Krul.

None of the upperclassmen plan to continue their careers at the next level.

“They are not playing in college,” Hansen said. “They all could easily play and would be highly successful at the next level if they chose to play.”

QV won four in a row down the season’s home stretch and six of seven after April 14 to earn a WPIAL playoff berth.

The seventh-seeded Quakers rallied to an 11-10 win against No. 10 Bethel Park on May 15 in the first round. Two days later, QV lost to No. 2 South Fayette, 15-9, in the quarterfinals to end up 11-5 overall.

Hansen anticipates Richey will be one of the players on next year’s team that helps fill in the gap of the loss of the all-section team leaders.

“Marcus had an outstanding season and was an impact player for us this year,” said Hansen, whose assistants are Justin McLiverty and Darrell Schmitt.

Added Hansen, “Marcus will be one of the team leaders next season. He was the only sophomore on the team this year. We did not have any juniors.”

