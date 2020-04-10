Senior spotlight: Bethel Park’s McGowan has college ball at James Madison to look forward to

Friday, April 10, 2020 | 6:01 AM

Submitted Bethel Park’s Sean McGowan was an all-section outfielder last season.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight a WPIAL spring athlete whose senior year has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

All-section outfielder Sean McGowan and this year’s crop of seniors on the Bethel Park baseball team emerged on the scene as a group of feisty sophomores two years ago.

They won back-to-back section championships, but had their hopes of winning a third – and perhaps a WPIAL title – dashed by Thursday’s announcement that PIAA spring sports have been canceled.

While the news was tough to take, McGowan has plenty of innings ahead of him. He’s headed to James Madison in the fall.

What’s your best memory playing baseball for Bethel Park?

My sophomore year, we beat Canon-Mac twice that season and they ended up winning it all. People were doubting us all season, a bunch of sophomores.

What’s your best memory as a sports fan?

When I was little, I remember going to a Pirate game when Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs. That was pretty special.

Who would you say is your school’s biggest rival?

Previous years, definitely Upper St. Clair, but this year, we really struggled against Peters Township in football and we really wanted to beat them. If we would have beat Gateway, it would have been us two in the championship. That would have been a good one.

What’s the best way to avoid boredom when stuck at home?

I’ve been lifting every day. We’re starting doing homework soon. That’ll be fun. Me and my family were playing Monopoly for, like, four hours the other day. You get closer with your family. I don’t even know if we finished. It was going on way too long.

Why did you pick James Madison?

The coaches are great. For my summer team, I play for the Steel City Wildcats with Mark and Mike Saghy. They were like those guys. They’re fun to be around.

What do you plan to study?

Not sure yet, but something like nutrition or physical therapy.

If you could pick anyone to give a commencement speech at your graduation, who would it be?

I’d want it to be a comedian or something. It would be funny to see Kevin Hart up there.

If you were asked to give a speech, what advice would you give to underclassmen?

Have as much as fun as you can because it surely does fly by. Treasure everything.

