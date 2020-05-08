Senior Spotlight: Fox Chapel runner has bright future at Duquesne

Friday, May 8, 2020 | 11:31 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Grace Sisson finishes fifth in the WPIAL Class AAA girls cross country race on Oct. 24, 2019, at California University. Submitted Fox Chapel’s Grace Sisson is a member of the Class of 2020. Previous Next

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Grace Sisson was able to achieve one of her goals last spring: placing at the outdoor state meet.

The Fox Chapel senior was looking forward to one more shot at a medal in the 3,200-meter run at the PIAA championships in late May until the coronavirus pandemic derailed every senior’s plans across the state.

Sisson was a two-time PIAA qualifier and two-time PIAA placewinner in cross country — ninth in 2018 and eighth in 2019.

“My expectations were high for her,” Fox Chapel coach Tom Moul said. “I was looking forward to her final season. I’m sure she would have placed. She has a lot of speed for a distance runner.”

Sisson runs the 1,600 and 3,200.

How bummed out were you when you heard the track season was canceled?

I definitely miss it and definitely miss the opportunity to run.

What was your goal this season?

Placing in the states was my goal. I’ve never had my best performance there. I wanted to place, run my personal best and run well. Like cross country, there are a lot of talented girls in the WPIAL and across the state.

A lot of WPIAL seniors are picking Duquesne to compete in track and field. Why did you pick Duquesne?

I looked at other places, but I liked my visit to Duquesne. It’s close to home and they have good coaches. I’ve been talking to a lot of the girls, and I’m excited to be part of a team that is building.

What are your days like during the pandemic?

I still do schoolwork online. I get out and run or walk and I’m doing a lot of binge watching of Netflix. I just finished “Outer Banks,” which was good, and I’m rewatching “The Vampire Diaries.”

What will be your major at Duquesne?

I’m going to study psychology. I’m not sure what path I will take with it.

What do you miss the most during this pandemic?

I miss my friends, classmates and teachers. It’s tough not getting to see them.

Who are your biggest inspirations?

My family. My dad (Mark) and sisters (Emily, Annika and Arla) were all runners. They’ve always had my back and are supportive. They’re always giving me good advice.

What has the coronavirus taught you?

It taught me to appreciate all the little things and taught me to slow down and relax.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

