Senior Spotlight: Moon 3-sport athlete was hoping for one more successful season

Monday, May 18, 2020 | 9:08 PM

Submitted Moon outfielder Logan Young steps into the batters box.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Logan Young was hoping to have a standout season across the board in his final year at Moon.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Carnegie Mellon football commit had already done so in his first two sports, football and basketball.

On the football field, the free safety, wide receiver and punter helped the Tigers turn around the program and finish with an overall record of 9-3. Young had 199 receiving yards and also was a standout on defense with 50 total tackles, one interception and 16 pass breakups.

Before 2019, Moon hadn’t had a winning season since 2013-14.

“It was awesome because growing up, the football team always struggled and even in the first three years for high school, we didn’t really have that much success,” Young said. “So, having a lot of success my senior year, it was just amazing to see the whole community come and watch us and perform for them.”

A year after being a part of the 2019 PIAA championship team, Young’s senior season on the basketball court wasn’t as successful from a team perspective as the Tigers only went 6-13. But Young averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game to cap off a successful high school basketball career.

After having so much success during the fall and winter, Young was looking forward to his senior year on the diamond the most because before football came into play, baseball was his sport.

“My dad played baseball when he was in college, so that was always his favorite,” Young said. “So I kind of just grew up in it.”

During his high school career, and especially his junior season, Young showcased his talent on the baseball field. Last year, the Tigers went 10-7 overall and missed out on a playoff appearance, but Young hit for a .479 average with 23 hits and 10 RBIs.

“I was really looking forward to baseball since I had a pretty good football season and a pretty good basketball season,” Young said. “Baseball is the sport I’ve played since I was younger, so it’s always been one of my main sports, pretty much. I was looking forward to doing well in all three sports because that’s not very common.”

What’s your favorite memory playing baseball for Moon?

I’d say my favorite memory for just baseball really is just growing up, playing Little League baseball and just traveling to all these places and playing baseball all summer long. Then for football, winning the section title this year.

Who is the one pitcher you’d want to face?

Gerrit Cole

If you could change positions where would you play?

First base

What’s a day during quarantine look like?

I’ll normally wake up at 8 every morning, then start my schoolwork, and then I have a little gym in my basement, so I work out pretty much every day.

What’s your favorite sports memory as a fan?

Probably when the Steelers won the Super Bowl in 2009.

What made you want to choose to go to school at Carnegie Mellon?

I just love the high academics there and the prestigious nature of it too. Their football program has been successful for a long time, so it’s a good balance of both athletics and academics.

What will your major be?

Mechanical engineering and biomedical engineering

If you could switch places with anyone in the world, who would it be?

Michael Jordan

If you could choose anyone to give the commencement speech at your graduation, who would it be?

LeBron James

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

