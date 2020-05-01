Senior Spotlight: Norwin senior track athlete keeping chin up before heading to Bucknell

Friday, May 1, 2020 | 11:42 AM

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Federovich is dealing with stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions, well, the best he can.

The Norwin senior would be in the middle of an exciting track season if it weren’t for covid-19.

Instead, he’s stuck at home with his family, sitting around hoping things get back to normal.

Norwin track coach Matt Fleckenstein feels bad for his seniors who are missing their final season.

“Matt is a hard worker and represents Norwin well,” Fleckenstein said of the Bucknell recruit. “He’ll do anything for the team. I believe he’s the best male athlete in school.”

He also was a midfielder on the soccer team.

Why did you pick Bucknell and what will be your major?

It came down to Bucknell and Slippery Rock. While Slippery Rock was going to allow me to do both (sports), which was appealing, Bucknell came up with a good deal and the academics are a little better. I plan on majoring in psychology.

With what’s going on in the world, how are you handling things?

I’m hanging in there. Between track and school, I’m missing last memories with my friends and classmates. Hopefully, we’ll still have a graduation ceremony.

You compete in multiple events (long jump, 300 hurdles, 100, 200 and 1,600 relay). Which one is your best?

I think the relay team. My freshman year we won the 4-by-400 relay, and I think we had a good chance at winning it. I feel Logan (Huss), Noah (Kirsch) and Ian (Brown) had things down and we would have done well. I was an alternate as a freshman, but I learned how well they worked together.

How about an individual event? Which one were you looking forward to?

I feel I had a shot at breaking the school record in the long jump. The record is 22 feet, 10 inches and I jumped 22-2 in 2019.

The soccer season ended earlier than you expected. What happened?

We should have gone further. We just couldn’t get past Seneca Valley. That was tough.

What are things you’re doing while you are off?

I’m learning new hobbies. I’m writing music, which has been a lot of fun. I’m going to my dad’s and working out with a punching bag and weights. I’m also playing video games — FIFA soccer and Fortnite. I’m also doing a lot of cleaning. I never knew there were that many things to clean.

Do you get out much?

My parents allow me to go the Oak Hollow Park and kick soccer with friends or run. I stay away from big groups. Other than that, no.

Being at home, what is the favorite meal your mom makes you?

I love her cabbage balls. They are probably my favorite.

What has the pandemic taught you?

I just thought about that the other day. Our class has been through a lot, and we’ve shown a lot of strength and character. It also shows me that anything can happen before you can prepare. Live every day like it’s your last.

