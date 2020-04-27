Senior Spotlight: Plum lacrosse player spending spring as ‘essential worker’

By:

Monday, April 27, 2020 | 6:01 AM

Danny Moriarty photography Plum senior Carli Chini missed out on her final girls lacrosse season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Danny Moriarty photography Plum senior Carli Chini missed out on her final girls lacrosse season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Previous Next

Most of the world might be shut down, but Carli Chini has never been busier.

The Plum senior might not be able to take the field with her Mustangs lacrosse teammates, but she’s certainly not sitting around the house moping.

Chini is an “essential worker,” spending five days a week at her part-time job at Shop ‘n Save and helping residents of the East Suburbs get their groceries while they are quarantined at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seton Hill recruit has tried to stay sharp with her lacrosse skills by playing wall ball and working on her shooting and stick skills in between shifts and a full schedule of virtual schooling.

“I have missed playing lacrosse and seeing my friends every day,” she said. “I also miss going out to eat and going on adventures with my family and friends. Going to school is something I never thought I would miss, but I do now.”

If there was a lacrosse season, what were you hoping to accomplish personally and as a team?

Personally, as a defender I was hoping to improve my overall game, work on my offensive skills more and play more of midfield. Team-wise I was hoping to grow closer together as we had a good amount of new players this year, and win a playoff game and advance further towards a WPIAL championship opportunity.

How much practice time did you have before the shutdown?

We had two weeks of practice time and one scrimmage before the shutdown.

Why did you decide on Seton Hill?

I chose Seton Hill because it was a nice balance between academics and lacrosse for me. The team and coaches were very welcoming, and the environment was family-like. The campus is the right size for me, and it is close to home so my family can come up and visit and attend games.

What do you plan to study?

Forensic science.

What do you like most about lacrosse?

I love the intensity of the game and how you are learning something new every day with lacrosse.

What are some of the other activities you were involved with at Plum?

I played tennis my sophomore year. Club-wise I was a part of Girls Leadership Association (ninth grade), National Honors Society (11th-12th), Best Buddies (12th) and Horizons Club (12th).

What was your reaction like when you found out you wouldn’t be returning to school this spring?

I was upset because this is my senior season, and I had goals and lots of hope that this was going to be one of our best seasons.

What has been your favorite show to binge watch?

“Gossip Girl.”

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Plum