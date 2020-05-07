Senior Spotlight: Plum’s Tarzoho looking to make huge jump into college track and field

By:

Thursday, May 7, 2020 | 12:34 PM

Submitted Plum’s Joel Tarzoho will join Duquesne’s track team next season. Submitted Plum’s Joel Tarzoho will join Duquesne’s track team next season. Submitted Plum’s Joel Tarzoho will join Duquesne’s track team next season. Previous Next

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Joel Tarzoho, like every athlete in the WPIAL and across the state, had his senior season end earlier than planned.

The coronavirus denied the Plum senior from having possibly the best track season of his high school career.

Tarzoho was coming off his best indoor season and with a new jump coach, Craig “A.J.” Stevens, working with him, he was looking to jump even farther than his personal best of 43 feet, 1 inch.

“I was looking forward to working with and seeing him grow,” Plum coach Adam Molinaro said. “He just missed qualifying for indoor states. He has great quickness and strength.”

Tarzoho will work out when he can at the high school as he gets ready to compete on the track team at Duquesne.

He did all the jumps – triple, long and high – for Plum.

What made you pick track over football?

I have a passion for track. I played football for fun. I was looking forward to my senior season.

Why did you decide to walk on at Duquesne?

I had offers from Carnegie Mellon and Mt. Union, both good schools. But it is a better school for me as I major in physical therapy.

What was your most memorable moment in football?

I had an interception my senior season. I played defensive back and safety and I enjoyed playing football.

What was your favorite memory in track?

I really was looking forward to my senior season. I’d say when I jumped 43 feet, 1 inch at Edinboro, my PR, was that. I was a little upset when this global pandemic ended the season.

You were going to work with a new jump coach. What were you expecting?

When I started working with him, it inspired me. He was a good coach in college, and I was excited to see how far he took me.

Who inspired you the most?

Olympic gold medalist Christian Taylor and NBA superstar LeBron James. Both are elite athletes in their sport.

Is there any special hobbies you have?

I like to paint. I took some painting classes in school and I enjoy it.

If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

I guess it would be LeBron James, so we could talk about his upbringing. He had a tough life growing up in Akron.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Plum