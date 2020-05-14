Senior Spotlight: Quaker Valley 2-time WPIAL champ hoped to make final splash

Thursday, May 14, 2020 | 8:00 AM

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Annie Wicker’s senior year didn’t start or end like she planned.

In the fall, the two-time defending WPIAL Class AA cross country champion was looking to complete the trifecta, but it didn’t work out.

She was hoping the outdoor season would be better, but the coronavirus ruined that.

The Quaker Valley senior finished fourth in the WPIAL cross country meet, but did come back with a 12th-place finish at the PIAA meet and her personal best time.

She hoped that late-season success at the state meet would propel her into the spring. She was a five-time WPIAL placewinner with two second-place finishes and three third-place finishes in the 800, 1,600 or 3,200. She placed three times in the 1,600.

“Annie was coming off an injury and we were expecting big things from her,” Quaker Valley coach Jared Jones said. “We expected her to finish strong.”

Wicker will be running for the William & Mary track program this fall.

What were your expectations for the track season?

I hadn’t made a decision on what race I was going to focus on, either the 1,600 or 3,200. I probably was going to focus on 1,600 and I wanted to run a PR. I was looking forward to a strong finish of my career.

What race is your best?

I most confident running the 1,600. I used the 800 and 3,200 as training runs.

What appealed most to you about William & Mary?

The coach, he gave me helpful advice. I visited Pitt and Penn State, but talking to him convinced me I wanted him as a coach. Even if I didn’t choose William & Mary, he was offering me helpful advice about the recruiting process.

Anything else special about William & Mary?

I really enjoyed talking to my new teammates and recruiting class. They really want to be successful and they are really determined, something I missed the last few seasons.

What has the coronavirus taught you?

Not to take things for granted things like going to school or practice. I hope it makes me more appreciative of things.

What have you done during the stay at home order?

I do get out for some runs, which has been enjoyable. My siblings were able to come home and we’ve had some family walks.

Thursday was the scheduled day for the WPIAL Championships. Did you realize that?

Oh yes. I’d look at the calendar and say, “We were supposed to run at Butler or Slippery Rock.” It was disappointing not being able to compete.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

