Senior Spotlight: Seton LaSalle’s Boehme will never forget championship performance

Friday, June 5, 2020 | 2:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Dan Boehme scores on a wild pitch past Serra Catholic pitcher Patrick Brennan during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wild Things Park.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Seton LaSalle’s Dan Boehme has created a lot of memories on the baseball field during his high school career, but none of them compare to last year’s WPIAL Class 2A championship game.

The then-junior produced one of the best performances of his high school career, hitting for the cycle with a double, two triples, a home run and four RBIs as Seton LaSalle defeated Serra Catholic, 11-2, to capture its first WPIAL title since 1995.

“That’s definitely the best game I’ve ever had, especially since it was on a big stage, so it made it even more awesome,” Boehme said.

Just three games later, Serra Catholic got revenge on Boehme and the Rebels in the PIAA semifinals. But as the Rebels looked to this year, Boehme said he and his teammates were primed for a run at a state title.

The coronavirus pandemic brought an end to those state title hopes, but Boehme said the run last year and their hopes for this season can’t be taken away from them.

“It definitely makes it a lot easier (that they weren’t able to play this year), knowing that we at least got a WPIAL championship,” Boehme said. “If we would have lost that or something, like it hurts that we can’t compete for a state championship this year, but it definitely makes it easier knowing we have a WPIAL championship.”

Boehme will look to replicate the success he produced during his time Seton LaSalle at Penn State Behrend next season, and he’s more than excited to get back on the baseball field.

“I definitely have that itch to get back out there,” Boehme said. “I think we’re still gonna be able to play summer ball since we’re in the green now. So, I’m really hoping that we can start up soon because I am really starting to miss it.”

What’s your favorite memory while playing baseball for Seton LaSalle?

Probably the WPIAL championship. But, honestly, it was also the whole playoffs because our team was so close, we were always so rowdy and loud and it was just awesome.

Who is the one pitcher you want to face?

Probably someone like Aroldis Chapman just because I want to be able to see what 102 mph would actually look like.

If you could change positions where would you play?

I’m big so it’d probably be tough to be a middle infielder. But I think middle infielders are sweet, just like their hands and stuff like that. I think it’s a cool position.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

I have been playing a lot more video games since I have so much free time, so I’ve been playing Call of Duty a lot.

What’s your favorite sports memory?

The Pirates’ Wild Card game in 2013 because in my lifetime I’ve never really seen the Pirates be successful. So especially since I’m a baseball player, it’d have to be that game.

What made you choose Penn State Behrend?

My older brother went there and played baseball, then I have two sisters and one of them graduated from there and the other one is up there now. So, basically, all my siblings have gone there.

What will be your major?

IBE, which is interdisciplinary business engineering. It’s kind of like the business side of engineering.

If you could switch places with anyone in the world who would it be?

Cody Bellinger.

If you could choose anyone to give the commencement speech at your graduation who would it be?

Mr. (Chuck) Rutter. He was one of our baseball coaches, he was an awesome guy, we all love him.

