Senior Spotlight: State title run in 2018 set tone for Ringgold outfielder

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | 5:52 PM

Submitted Ringgold’s Travis Drusbasky hit .362 and stole 13 bases as a junior.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his first varsity baseball season as a sophomore, Ringgold’s Travis Drusbasky got to experience something that most players never have the opportunity to.

During that 2018 season, the Rams made a run to a PIAA title after losing in the WPIAL championship game. They ended up topping St. Mary’s, Hopewell and Meadville before beating District 2 champion Valley View in the state title game, 6-4.

Although Drusbasky didn’t get to play much during that title run, with six seniors and seven juniors on the team, the 6-foot-1 fleet-footed outfielder learned a lot from just being a part of the team.

“It was just the hard work that we put in every practice,” Drusbasky said. “During practice, we’d work hard for three hours, then we’d also do stuff on our own.”

That season set the tone for the rest of Drusbasky’s high school career. During his junior season, when he finally got his shot, Drusbasky took advantage of it. He hit .362, tallied 21 hits, scored 20 runs and stole 13 bases as the Rams went 12-5.

“I finally just got my opportunity,” Drusbasky said. “My work ethic, with being younger and working with the older kids, really helped a lot. But being able to finally put it all together really showed.”

Drusbasky is still reaping the rewards of his hard work. In the fall, he’ll have the opportunity to continue his baseball career at Penn-State Fayette, which is something he’s always dreamed of.

The Nittany Lions went 12-17 last season and were off to a 2-2-1 start this year before the coronavirus pandemic ended their season.

“It’s awesome actually to be able to go out there for another four years,” he said. “To be able to continue the game is cool. It becoming reality is pretty crazy.”

But that’s not the only reason that Drusbasky chose to head to Penn-State Fayette. He entertained other offers and ultimately decided on the Nittany Lions because of the nursing program the school offers.

So, while he’ll get to continue his baseball career, Drusbasky will also be able to pursue the academic career of his choice.

“I just like helping people, really,” Drusbasky said.

What’s your favorite memory while playing baseball for Ringgold?

It was definitely winning the state championship in 2018. That was something that I’ll remember forever.

Who is the one pitcher you’d like to face?

Aroldis Chapman. I just want to be able to see a triple-digit fastball. That’d be insane.

How did you start playing baseball?

I started T-ball when I was 3 or 4 and my older brothers were into baseball, so that’s what got me into it.

If you could change positions, where would you play?

Third base

What’s a day during quarantine look like?

I’ll usually wake up, work out with my brother, do what I can baseball-wise and then that’s pretty much it.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during the quarantine?

I haven’t really picked up any new hobbies, but I’ve gotten a better work ethic with having more time.

What’s your favorite sports memory?

The Penguins winning back-to-back Stanley Cups

What made you want to choose Penn-State Fayette?

It’s a really good school for nursing, and that’s what I want to study.

If you could switch places with anyone in the world, who would it be?

Kevin Hart

If you could choose anyone to give the commencement speech at your graduation, who would it be?

Kevin Hart again

