Serra catcher Mark Black makes All-America team

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 | 5:18 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Mark Black is congratulated by first base coach Phil Cicco after a first-inning single against Neshannock on June 6, 2019, at Shaler.

Catcher Mark Black, who helped guide Serra Catholic to runner-up finishes in the WPIAL and PIAA (Class 2A) this season with his gaudy numbers and behind-the-plate presence, is an All-American.

Black, an incoming senior, was named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper High School All-American team.

He is one of only eight catchers to make the 71-player list, which was chosen regardless of classification or school year.

A St. John’s commit, Black led the WPIAL with 14 home runs and batted .507 with 44 RBIs. He stole 18 bases.

Chris Newell of Malvern Prep was the only other Pennsylvania player to make the team.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

