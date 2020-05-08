Serra Catholic boys basketball coach Justin Walther resigns after 4 seasons

By:

Friday, May 8, 2020 | 11:09 AM

Tribune-Review Serra Catholic coach Justin Walther calls for a travel call at Greensburg Central Catholic in 2016.

Justin Walther, who led the Serra Catholic boys basketball team to the WPIAL finals, resigned after four seasons.

The school announced his decision Friday.

Walther went 58-34 with Serra Catholic and led the team to the WPIAL Class 2A finals in 2019.

Serra Catholic went 11-10 this season, 9-3 in the section.

Walther, a Central Catholic graduate, was the all-time leading scorer in Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball history.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Serra Catholic