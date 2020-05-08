Serra Catholic boys basketball coach Justin Walther resigns after 4 seasons

By:
Friday, May 8, 2020 | 11:09 AM

Justin Walther, who led the Serra Catholic boys basketball team to the WPIAL finals, resigned after four seasons.

The school announced his decision Friday.

Walther went 58-34 with Serra Catholic and led the team to the WPIAL Class 2A finals in 2019.

Serra Catholic went 11-10 this season, 9-3 in the section.

Walther, a Central Catholic graduate, was the all-time leading scorer in Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball history.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Basketball

Trib HSSN May Madness: Natalie Bower, Latrobe vs. Nikki Doria, South Park
Trib HSSN May Madness: Sean Lee, Upper St. Clair vs. Jordan Whitehead, Central Valley
Cornell basketball coach Bill Sacco retires: ‘I can’t believe it’s been 18 years’
Baldwin hires 5-time WPIAL champion Jeff Ackermann as boys basketball coach
Trib HSSN May Madness: Cassidy Krug, Montour vs. Becky Novacek, Hopewell

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me