Serra Catholic boys basketball coach Justin Walther resigns after 4 seasons
Friday, May 8, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Justin Walther, who led the Serra Catholic boys basketball team to the WPIAL finals, resigned after four seasons.
The school announced his decision Friday.
Walther went 58-34 with Serra Catholic and led the team to the WPIAL Class 2A finals in 2019.
Serra Catholic went 11-10 this season, 9-3 in the section.
Walther, a Central Catholic graduate, was the all-time leading scorer in Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball history.
