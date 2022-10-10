Serra Catholic new No. 1 in coaches association’s WPIAL Class A volleyball rankings
Monday, October 10, 2022 | 2:46 PM
A dominant run atop the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class A top-10 rankings has come to an end.
Bishop Canevin, the five-time defending WPIAL Class A champion, suffered its first section loss Thursday with a 3-0 setback to No. 8 Eden Christian in Section 3 play.
It was the Crusaders’ third section match of the week. They had already swept Hillcrest Christian and Northgate.
Eden Christian was unranked last week, but it vaulted into the rankings after the upset.
Serra Catholic, which swept Leechburg and No. 7 Greensburg Central Catholic in section play, moved from No. 2 to No. 1.
The leaders of the other three classifications — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Hampton (Class 3A) and Freeport (Class 2A) — maintained their standings from last week.
Also entering the top 10 this week is Trinity at No. 10 in Class 3A, and both Brownsville (No. 9) and Laurel (No. 10) in Class 2A.
Section play is slated to wrap up Oct. 20, and the WPIAL playoff committee is set to meet the next day to assemble the playoff brackets.
The first-round matches could begin as soon as Oct. 24.
All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top 10 rankings.
The Players of the Week honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.
Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association
Top-10 polls – Week 7
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)
2. Pine-Richland (2)
3. Seneca Valley (3)
4. Peters Township (4)
5. Penn-Trafford (6)
6. Shaler (5)
7. Canon-McMillan (7)
8. Bethel Park (8)
9. Norwin (10)
10. Upper St. Clair (9)
Class 4A Players of the Week
Alex Culp, outside hitter, senior, Upper St. Clair
Gabby Gealey, setter, junior, Bethel Park
Kaitlyn Devine, middle blocker, sophomore, Peters Township
Audrey Lehman, middle hitter, sophomore, Butler
Class 3A
1. Hampton (last week: 1)
2. Thomas Jefferson (2)
3. Latrobe (4)
4. North Catholic (3)
5. Moon (5)
6. Montour (7)
7. South Fayette (6)
8. Armstrong (8)
9. Mars (9)
10. Trinity (NR)
Out: Oakland Catholic (10)
Class 3A Players of the Week
Delany Concannon, outside hitter, senior, Thomas Jefferson
Ally Feczko, outside hitter, senior, North Catholic
Sydney Allen, outside hitter, sophomore, Trinity
Juliette Leroux, middle hitter, freshman, South Fayette
Class 2A
1. Freeport (last week: 1)
2. Shenango (2)
3. Avonworth (3)
4. Quaker Valley (4)
5. South Park (5)
6. Beaver (6)
7. Central Valley (8)
8. Neshannock (7)
9. Brownsville (NR)
10. Laurel (NR)
Out: Fort Cherry (9), Deer Lakes (10)
Class 2A Players of the Week
Ashley DeCarbo, libero, senior, Shenango
Macy Laughner, setter, senior, Central Valley
Mia Pasquale, outside hitter, senior, Seton LaSalle
Ava Whitlinger, outside hitter, senior, Apollo-Ridge
Class A
1. Serra Catholic (last week: 2)
2. Bishop Canevin (1)
3. Union (3)
4. Frazier (4)
5. Mapletown (6)
6. Carlynton (5)
7. Greensburg Central Catholic (7)
8. Eden Christian (NR)
9. Western Beaver (9)
10. Carmichaels (10)
Out: Beaver County Christian (8)
Class A Players of the Week
Elise Booker, outside hitter, senior, Union
Riley Pekar, libero, senior, Mapletown
Makenzie Rothacher, libero, junior, Eden Christian
Olivia Thompson, middle hitter, sophomore, Carlynton
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
