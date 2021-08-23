Serra Catholic’s Pharoh Fisher commits to Navy

By:

Monday, August 23, 2021 | 3:38 PM

Tribune-Review Serra Catholic’s Pharoh Fisher is interviewed during a HSSN event Kennywood on July 22, 2021.

One of the WPIAL’s most experienced varsity football players made his college decision over the weekend.

Serra Catholic senior defensive back Pharoh Fisher made a verbal commitment to Navy via his Twitter account.

He thanked his parents for their support and also his coaches for their impact.

“You’ve all shaped me to be the person I am today on and off the field and I’m grateful for it,” Tweeted Fisher, who also had offers from Army, the Air Force, Bowling Green and Columbia.

Fisher (6-0, 192) played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Imani Christian before playing at Serra Catholic last fall. Also a wide receiver, he will a fourth-year starter this season.

A member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team, Fisher had five catches for 55 yards, rushed four times for 92 yards and scored two touchdowns last season for the Eagles, who reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals and finished 6-1.

“I’m trying to make myself more of an all-around player,” Fisher said earlier this summer. “I want to see what I can do with the football in my hands.

“We’ve gone against a lot of talented players, and I’m covering a lot of good receivers. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Tags: Serra Catholic