Serra rallies from pair of 2-TD deficits, uses big defensive play to hold off Washington

By:

Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Washington’s Logan Carlisle looks to pass in the first half against Serra Catholic on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Washington’s Logan Carlisle intercepts a pass in the first half against Serra Catholic on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Previous Next

Being a ball hawk is a skill, a skill they take very seriously at Serra Catholic.

Last year, defense led the Eagles to a WPIAL championship. Friday night, it helped carry them to an impressive win over perennial power Washington.

DaiQuan Chatfield’s 47-yard fumble return helped Serra Catholic take the lead after trailing by two touchdowns in the second half, and a gang tackle led by Michael Schanck on a potential winning 2-point conversion with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining pushed the Eagles to a 35-34 win over the Prexies in a Class 2A nonconference showdown at “The Nest” in McKeesport.

The key play and winning points came seconds after the Eagles tied it up with a Schanck 9-yard touchdown with 1:18 left in the third.

Wash High running back Zach Welsh took a handoff to the right and was stripped by Chatfield, who had no resistance in returning it for a 47-yard touchdown.

“That’s what last year’s team did. We scored the ball on defense,” Serra coach Jose Regus said.”We know we need to score in all facets of the game, and that really reminded me of what we did all year.”

Chatfield’s play was questioned, though, as one official started walking the ball back to where it was stripped.

“They told me one official heard a whistle,” Regus said. “But once they got together, the other officials said they didn’t hear a whistle, so the touchdown was good.”

Serra Catholic trailed by two touchdowns in the first half, then again in the second half.

Trailing 28-14, the Eagles scored three touchdowns in the span of a little over three minutes, capped Chatfield’s return to take a 35-28 lead.

The Prexies were able to march down the field and cut the lead to one when Eddie Lewis scored on a 12-yard run with 1:18 remaining. But with starting quarterback Logan Carlisle out with an injury, it also meant the Prexies were left without their holder for a PAT.

Wash High lined up to go for two, but Lewis was swarmed by Schanck and his teammates to preserve the win.

“What a game,” Regus said. “We grew up tonight. This was a growing-up game for us.”

The Eagles (2-1) were shell-shocked a bit early on as Washington’s Ruben Gordon returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown.

The Eagles were able to rebound with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Quadir Stribling to Amire Spencer to take a 7-6 lead.

“Amire is a talented player out there, and he has a great feel of both quarterbacks,” Regus said. “They know they can put it up there, and he’s going to come down with a catch.”

Stribling, who splits time at quarterback with Elijah Ward, finished the game 11 of 17 for 186 yards with the touchdown and an interception. Spencer caught seven passes for 128 yards, without having a catch in the fourth quarter.

Lewis put the Prexies (2-1) ahead 14-7 after an 8-yard run with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter. Lewis was the most effective weapon for the Wash High offense as the 5-foot-9 sophomore finished with 26 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

“He was tough little runner. We’re built on defense, and he gave us some stuff to work on,” Regus said.

The teams were tied 14-14 heading into halftime thanks to a Schanck 13-yard run that capped a quick, two-play drive highlighted by Stribling finding Ward for a 52-yard catch and run.

“That’s what makes us special. Two quarterbacks that complement each other. They both can throw. Ward is elusive back there and can run and throw,” Regus said. “There’s no animosity or real competition between them. They’re teammates and do whatever is best for the team.”

Ward finished 6 of 11 for 67 yards and had six catches for 101 yards.

After Carlisle returned a punt 33 yards, he called his own number from 3 yards to make it 21-14. Just four minutes later, Lewis broke away for a 38-yard scamper to open up the two touchdown lead.

“This team never quits,” Regus said. “So what? We’re down two touchdowns. I tell them all the time that we don’t stop playing until the clock ticks to zeroes.”

The comeback started with Ward running for a 3-yard touchdown, set up by a 26-yard catch by Spencer to get inside the Prexies’ 10-yard line.

After the Serra defense forced a punt, it was Schanck from 9 yards with 11:42 remaining to tie things up. While he dragged a pair of Prexies defenders into the end zone with him, it wasn’t his most impressive run of the drive. He converted a third-and-14 on a draw play that saw him cut back across the grain and break outside for the distance he needed.

“He’s a runner, that guy. He had all the key runs for us,” Regus said. “He’s deceptively fast, and, trust me, he will run you over. He’s a powerful boy with that ball in his hands. What a tough kid.”

Schanck finished with 82 yards on 13 carries for the Eagles (2-1).

“I’m proud of the way we fought out there,” Regus said of his team. “Our kids know you have to play a full 48 minutes and finish the game. We don’t feel sorry for ourselves when we’re down and we just keep fighting.”

The Eagles will jump into Allegheny Conference play next week when they host Burrell. Washington, who played without Davoun Fuse, will host Greensburg Central Catholic.

Tags: Serra Catholic, Washington