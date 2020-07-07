Seton Hill product Nate Davis inks pro hoops deal with team in Germany

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 5:44 PM

Seton Hill’s Nathan Davis competes against Cal (Pa.) on Jan. 15, 2020, at Seton Hill.

Late in his senior season at Seton Hill, Nate Davis said the stars would have to align for him to continue playing basketball past college.

He must have wished upon one because it’s happening.

Davis, the second-leading scorer in Griffins history, is set to embark on a professional career after signing with the Citybasket Recklinghausen Basketball Club in Germany for 2020-21. A household name at Seton Hill for four years, Davis finished with 1,712 points and has the program record for 3-pointers made in a career with 254.

He had 39 points and 10 3-pointers in a game, also records, and he also holds single-season marks with 89 3-pointers made two years ago and a 92.5 free-throw percentage in 2019-20. His new team plays in the western division of the Regionalliga, a fourth-tier league with 53 teams in four groups.

“I feel extremely excited, grateful and blessed for this opportunity God’s given me,” Davis said. “I love the game so much and it’s been my lifelong dream to play at the pro level. I’m thankful for guys like Chris Giles, Malachi Leonard and Kam Taylor who have helped pave the way … And of course my coaches, teammates, and people in the Seton Hill community for their constant support.”

Giles, Seton Hill’s all-time scoring leader (1,864), recently was named boys basketball head coach at Penn Hills High School.

Davis said he learned lessons from a trying 2019-20 season that saw the Griffins finish with four wins.

Davis, who averaged 16 points and 5.2 rebounds in 107 games, was a two-time PSAC Winter “Top 10” winner and a two-time CoSida Academic All-American.

He plans to join the team next month.

The Seton Hill Men’s Basketball program would like to congratulate our own Nathan Davis on his recent signing to play professional basketball at Citybasket Recklinghausen of the Regionalliga in Germany. #GriffinPros https://t.co/xQx6AG18FF — SetonHillMBB (@SetonHillMBB) July 7, 2020

