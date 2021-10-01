Seton Hill set to host Edinboro in PSAC matchup
By:
Friday, October 1, 2021 | 5:27 PM
NCAA Division II
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
Edinboro (0-3, 0-1 PSAC West) vs. Seton Hill (2-2, 0-1 PSAC West)
6 p.m. Saturday at Offutt Field, Greensburg
Coaches: Jake Nulph, Edinboro; Daniel Day, Seton Hill
Series: Edinboro leads 6-1
Last meeting: Edinboro 37, Seton Hill 10 (2019)
About Edinboro: The Fighting Scots are averaging just 205 yards per game and 19.3 points per contest. Quarterback Tannor Watson has yet to throw a passing touchdown. Two of Edinboro’s losses have been by eight or less points. Edinboro fell to Cal (Pa.), 20-12, last week.
About Seton Hill: Seton Hill is middle of the road for many categories this season offensively and defensively. However, the Griffins have a solid defensive back in Damonte Pratt, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with three. He also has five passes defended this year. SHU got off to a solid start despite its loss against Slippery Rock. Pratt picked off a pass the first play of the game and returned it to the SHU 25, eventually leading to the Griffins scoring first. However, SRU’s high-powered offense kicked it into gear and won the game, 41-17.
