Seton Hill softball gets past Shippensburg to reach NCAA regional final

By:

Friday, May 13, 2022 | 5:09 PM

Tribune-Review

Jenna Osikowicz scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Brooklyn Fukushima in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Seton Hill defeated Shippensburg, 3-2, Friday in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional at Shippensburg.

The win advances the Griffins to Saturday’s championship at noon.

Osikowicz, who had three hits including a double, drew a walk off former Hempfield teammate Maddie Uschock to begin the inning. Chloe Elliott drew a walk and Brooke Clelland (Penn-Trafford) singled to load the bases.

Fukushima then hit a 1-2 pitch to left field to score Osikowicz.

Morgan Ryan (Hempfield) worked the first seven innings and allowed two runs and six hits and struck out eight. She also had two hits.

Seton Hill scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings.

It was the fifth time this season that Seton Hill has beaten Shippensburg.

The Griffins will play the survivor of the 5 p.m. game between Shippensburg and either Bloomsburg or Clafin, S.C.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Penn-Trafford