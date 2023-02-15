TribLIVE Logo
Seton Hill softball sweeps Wheeling in new coach’s debut

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Pirates pitchers and catchers report to Bradenton on Wednesday, but the Seton Hill softball team already has two games under its belt.

Seton Hill took advantage off a warm February day and opened the season Tuesday at home.

The Griffins brought out the bats and swept a doubleheader against Wheeling University. Seton Hill is picked to finish second in the PSAC Western Division.

Pitcher Lauren Dellett twirled a shutout and Grace Paredes had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBI as the Griffins posted a 7-0 victory for new coach Cassie Moore.

Moore replaced Jessica Strong, who left for Berry College after taking the Griffins to the NCAA Division II World Series.

In the second game, freshman Abby Smearman came off the bench to drive in five runs, which included a grand slam to end the game in a 12-3 victory. Chloe Elliott was the winning pitcher.

