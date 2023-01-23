Seton Hill to host high school basketball showcase

Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 3:58 PM

A 14-team, seven-game basketball showcase event will take place this weekend at Seton Hill in Greensburg.

For the first time, the “Shootout at Seton Hill” will be played over two days at the Griffins’ McKenna Center.

There will be two games Saturday and five Sunday.

The schedule is as follows: Saturday — Franklin Regional vs. Belle Vernon (boys), 6 p.m.; Geibel vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (boys), 7:30; Sunday — Greensburg Salem vs. Franklin Regional (girls), 1:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Trinity (girls), 3; McKeesport vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (girls), 4:30; Norwin vs. Latrobe (boys), 6; Greensburg Salem vs. Jeannette, 7:30.

Tickets are $10 each day for adults, $8 for senior citizens 65 and up and $5 for students and children.

