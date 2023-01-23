Seton Hill to host high school basketball showcase
By:
Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 3:58 PM
A 14-team, seven-game basketball showcase event will take place this weekend at Seton Hill in Greensburg.
For the first time, the “Shootout at Seton Hill” will be played over two days at the Griffins’ McKenna Center.
There will be two games Saturday and five Sunday.
The schedule is as follows: Saturday — Franklin Regional vs. Belle Vernon (boys), 6 p.m.; Geibel vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (boys), 7:30; Sunday — Greensburg Salem vs. Franklin Regional (girls), 1:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Trinity (girls), 3; McKeesport vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (girls), 4:30; Norwin vs. Latrobe (boys), 6; Greensburg Salem vs. Jeannette, 7:30.
Tickets are $10 each day for adults, $8 for senior citizens 65 and up and $5 for students and children.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Jeannette, Latrobe, Norwin
More Basketball• ‘Young, smart’ Penn Hills girls lineup looks to grow in 2nd half of season
• After strong start, Chartiers Valley boys eye continued improvement
• WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 22, 2023
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Knoch’s Hattie McGraw, Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson
• Franklin Regional junior enjoying breakthrough season