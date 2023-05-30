Seton LaSalle beats defending champion Serra Catholic to claim 3rd WPIAL baseball title

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 3:48 PM

Seton LaSalle captured its third WPIAL baseball title, and first since 2019, behind the stellar pitching of senior Brian Reed.

Reed allowed four hits, struck out 11 batters and walked four to lead No. 2 Seton LaSalle to an 8-1 victory over top-seeded Serra Catholic in the Class 2A championship game Tuesday afternoon, at Wild Things Park in Washington.

The Rebels’ other title came in 1995. The defending champion Eagles were denied their fifth title.

Seton LaSalle (17-4) will open the PIAA playoff Monday against the District 9 runner-up. Serra Catholic (19-3) will face the District 10 champion.

Seton LaSalle took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Aric White singled and scored on a misplayed double off the bat of Nate Georgiana. DiMaggio LoNero then singled home Georgiana.

Serra broke through against Reed in the fourth inning when Michael Schanck singled, swiped second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on Karp’s infield single.

The Rebels broke the game open in the sixth inning by sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring six runs on three hits and six walks. There was a balk and wild pitch during the frame which saw four Eagles toe the rubber.

Georgiana, LoNero and White each had two hits for the Rebels. Schanck had two hits for Serra Catholic. Zach Karp took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

