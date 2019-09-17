Seton LaSalle football player among 2 ruled eligible after WPIAL hearings

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 | 1:34 AM

The WPIAL ruled Seton LaSalle transfer Tyler Buzalka eligible for football season following a hearing Monday in Green Tree.

The WPIAL board initially had concerns that the sophomore might have followed former Ringgold football coach Mike Zmijanac, who was hired at Seton LaSalle last December. But in a split vote, the board sided with Buzalka, said WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley.

“We went down that path,” O’Malley said, “but they denied it (was connected to Zmijanac).”

Buzalka (5-10, 175) played running back as a freshman. As a team, Ringgold scored only four touchdowns all of last season. Buzalka had two.

In a separate hearing Monday, the WPIAL ruled Montour transfer Anna Rutkowski eligible to play tennis. She transferred from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

