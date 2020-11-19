Seton LaSalle hires Mauro Monz as football coach

Thursday, November 19, 2020 | 8:29 PM

Tribune-Review Mauro Monz oversees Carlynton practice in 2014.

Seton LaSalle reached into its past to find its future football coach.

Mauro Monz, a former player in the early 1990s, will replace Mike Zmijanac as the Rebels’ coach, the school announced Thursday. The 1992 graduate played quarterback and defensive back for Seton LaSalle under coach Greg Gattuso.

He’s coached for more than two decades as an assistant at the college and high school levels, and was briefly head coach at Carlynton in 2014. More recently, he served an assistant on staffs at Mt. Lebanon and Baldwin.

“I am grateful to be able to share my love of the game and of Seton LaSalle with a new generation of players,” Monz said in a statement, “and I am excited to lead these Rebels to new heights that uphold our tradition, our values and our proud history of championship-worthy efforts, both on and off the field.”

Seton LaSalle went 1-6 overall this season under Zmijanac, who retired last month after two years with the Rebels.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

