Seton LaSalle pulls away from Keystone Oaks in border battle

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | 11:56 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle and Keystone Oaks squared off Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

It wasn’t the Hatfields against the McCoys, but there weren’t a lot of warm, fuzzy holiday wishes being spread around either when neighbors Keystone Oaks and Seton LaSalle squared off on Tuesday.

The schools, only separated by a leisurely walk across McNeilly Road, played in front of a packed house that made it feel more like 11 days before Valentine’s Day rather than a week and a half before Christmas.

In the end, host Seton LaSalle pulled away from Keystone Oaks, 69-58, in a nonsection battle of early season unbeaten teams.

“I told my guys there’s going to be a lot of emotion (Tuesday),” Seton LaSalle coach Mark Walsh said. “Play with emotion but try not to get to emotional. I think it was a great atmosphere for high school basketball.”

The Rebels had trouble getting on the scoreboard and fell behind, 10-2. But Seton LaSalle scored 14 of the final 16 points in the quarter to take a four-point lead after one.

Both the second and third quarters played out even. The Rebels were able to build a double-digit lead in the third quarter before a strong finish by the Golden Eagles pulled them close after three quarters, 43-39.

Seton LaSalle (3-0) took control in the fourth quarter thanks to junior guard Connor Spratt, who scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the final quarter.

“He’s really good at moving the ball,” Walsh said. “He can change direction very quickly, and it’s tough to stay with him in transition.”

Another Rebels player that was tough to handle for the Golden Eagles was senior Alex “J.R.” Jones. He scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half and was a force on defense, blocking several shots while cleaning up the glass with big rebounds on both sides of the floor.

“J.R. is a unique situation for us,” Walsh said. “The first day of practice his freshman year, he broke his ankle and was done for the year. Last year, as a junior, he tore his ACL in football and was out for the season. So he’s a senior, but this is basically his second season. He really stepped it up for us.”

Senior Owen Minford led Keystone Oaks (2-1) with 21 points. Junior Collin Harris added 13 for the Golden Eagles.

Three games into the new season, the Golden Eagles have already won twice as many games as they did all of last season. KO finished 1-9 a year ago.

“Seton played a really strong game, and both teams really battled,” first-year coach Gary Goga said. “It was just a great atmosphere and an awesome nonsection game. We are looking forward to practicing (Wednesday) and working to get better.”

Keystone Oaks opens up Section 1-4A action Friday at Derry.

Seton LaSalle hosts Serra Catholic in another nonsection game Friday. The Rebels won’t open up Section 2-3A play until after the holidays.

