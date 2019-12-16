Seton LaSalle’s Max Schipani follows high school connections to Albany

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 11:57 PM

Submitted Seton LaSalle’s Max Schipani

Seton LaSalle’s Max Schipani will play college football for a coach who knows his high school very well.

The all-conference wide receiver committed Friday to Albany, which is coached by Greg Gattuso, a 1980 Seton LaSalle graduate. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior also listed offers from Air Force, Columbia, Cornell and Rhode Island, but Albany was the first to recruit Schipani in June 2018.

He earned first-team honors this season in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference.

Albany went 9-5 overall this season, 6-2 in the CAA and reached the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Gattuso just finished his sixth season at Albany. He was Duquesne’s head coach from 1993-2004 and had assistant coaching stops at Pitt and Maryland.

Gattuso was Seton LaSalle’s coach from 1989-91.

His top assistant at Albany is Jim Sweeney, who also graduated from Seton LaSalle in 1980.

It has always been my dream to play Divison 1 Football, now it’s a reality.

COMMITTED???????? pic.twitter.com/Qkepc81L1D — ????*+Max Schipani+*???? (@max_ship01) December 14, 2019

I am honored to receive my first Division 1 offer from the University at Albany #GoDanes pic.twitter.com/Ju1f63dHDU — ????*+Max Schipani+*???? (@max_ship01) July 22, 2018

