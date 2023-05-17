Seven county athletes seeded No. 1 at WPIAL Track and Field Championship

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 6:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Elizabeth Tapper is the top shot put and discus thrower in the state, despite her struggles with a Lisfranc injury.

There are seven individuals from Westmoreland County headed to the WPIAL Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Slippery Rock University seeded No. 1 in their events.

In fact, two of the top seeds — Hempfield senior Elizabeth Tapper and Hempfield junior Peyton Murray — are the top shot put and discus throwers in the WPIAL Class 3A classification.

Tapper is the returning WPIAL and PIAA champion in both events. The Michigan commit is the top-ranked thrower in the state despite being slowed by a Lisfranc injury.

But Tapper has battled through the injury and seeks to defend her title. She’s thrown 48 feet, 7 inches in the shot put and 159-9 in the discus.

“I’m ready to defend my title,” Tapper said. “I feel like I’m getting close.”

Tapper was a national champion last summer in the discus.

Murray is climbing the charts and could soon be challenging Hempfield’s school records. He has heaved the shot put 55 feet and thrown the discus 182-1 this season. He’s No. 1 in the state in the discus.

“I’m just trying to improve my marks every week,” Murray said. “I’ve already had to reset my goals this season.”

Derry Area sophomore Sophia Mazzoni also is zooming up the charts. She has the top throw in Class 2A javelin of 147 feet. Like Murray, she has had to reset her goals.

“I just want to improve every time I compete,” she said.

The top pole vaulters in Class 3A reside in Norwin. Senior Hannah Shaw set a school record in clearing 12 feet, 9 inches. Sophomore Nicholas Puskar has cleared 14-8.

Norwin senior Isaiah Kline is seeded No. 2 in Class 3A high jump, but he’s one of four jumpers to clear 6-5. Laurel Highlands junior Hunter Kooser is seeded No. 1

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Amari Mack currently has the best leap in Class 2A triple jump. His best is 43 feet, 4 ½ inches.

Mt. Pleasant senior Tiffany Zelmore has the top throw in Class 2A discus of 120-1.

The Hempfield girls 3,200-meter relay team of Alicia Weimer, Grace Semow, Chesnee Smith and Cydney Blahovec has the top time of 9:34.38 in Class 3A. Norwin is second at 9:42.32.

Franklin Regional freshman Monroe Law is seeded second in the 100 and third in the 200, and her sophomore teammate Abigail Paterline is seeded third in the 100 hurdles.

“I’m working hard and trying to do my best,” Law said. “I’m excited to compete and hopefully qualify for states.”

Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller is seeded second in the 800.

Others seeded second in Class 2A include Greensburg Salem senior Cody Rubrecht in the pole vault with a jump of 14-1 and Ligonier Valley sophomore John Jablunovsky in the high jump at 6-4.

