Six from WPIAL nominated for HS All-American soccer games

By:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 3:52 PM

Norwin’s Eva Frankovic aims a kick against Hempfield on Wednesday night, Sept. 4, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School’s Spartan Stadium during girls’ WPIAL soccer. Gateway goalkeeper Maddy Neundorfer (33) makes a save against Kiski Area’s September 10, 2019 at Kiski. Seneca Valley’s Elise Riley (20) collides with Peters Twp.’s Hannah Stuck during the WPIAL Class AAAA girls soccer championship game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Highmark Stadium. Quaker Valley’s Dom Reiter participates in drills during soccer practice at the hgih school Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Previous Next

Four girls and two boys from the WPIAL have been added to the 2019 High School All-American Soccer Game Watch List.

The national game for seniors will be Dec. 7 in Orlando, Fla.

Finalists will be chosen at a later date.

WPIAL girls players on the ballot include Norwin defender Eva Frankovic, midfielder Chloe Kuminkoski of Moon, Gateway goalkeeper Maddy Neundorfer, and Peters Township midfielder Hannah Stuck.

Frankovic is a Pitt commit, while Kuminkoski is headed to Akron, Neundorfer to Duquesne and Stuck to Bucknell.

Forwards Joe Kearney of North Catholic and Dominic Reiter of Quaker Valley are on the boys’ list.

Reiter committed to Pitt.

Additional Pennsylvania girls nominees are: Fairfield forward Annabel Anderson, forward Kate Bonshak of Whitehall, Westtown School defender Emily Coe, Spring Ford midfielder Ella Curry, Conestoga midfielder Caitlin Donovan, and Emily Yaple, a forward from Fort LeBoeuf.

Other Pennsylvania boys on the list are defender Zach Barrett and Baba Kallie of The Hill School, and North Penn midfielder Carter Houlihan.

Past girls from the WPIAL to play in the All-American game are Bailey Cartwright of Greensburg Central Catholic in 2016 (Notre Dame) and Norwin’s Emily Harrigan in ‘17 (Rutgers).

Josh Lichini of North Allegheny played for the boys team in ‘17. Max Silberg, who spent a year at Fox Chapel before transferring to The Kiski School, played in the ‘16 all-star game.

Full girls watch list here.

Full boys watch list here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Gateway, Moon, North Catholic, Norwin, Peters Township, Quaker Valley