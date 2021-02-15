Several new top marks highlight latest WPIAL swimming and diving performance lists

Monday, February 15, 2021 | 2:27 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao competes in the girls 100-yard butterfly during the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships on Feb. 27, 2020, at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

The WPIAL released its latest swimming and diving performance lists Monday, and individual swimmers, relays and divers continue to produce new WPIAL-best performances.

There were several changes at the top from meets this past week.

New leaders in Class AAA are Seneca Valley junior Kevin Donaldson (200-yard freestyle, 1:42.66), North Hills senior Joshua Bogniard (50 free, 20.86), Upper St. Clair freshman Kaitlyn Connors (50 free, 23.79), Fox Chapel sophomore Sophie Shao (100 butterfly, 56.16), Upper St. Clair senior Taylor Connors (100 free, 51.75), North Allegheny senior Molly Smyers (500 free, 5:05.39), Fox Chapel sophomore Talia Bugel (100 backstroke, 56.45) and the Upper St. Clair girls 400 free relay (3:32.31).

New leaders in Class AA are Belle Vernon senior Ian Shahan (200 free, 1:45.25), Hampton junior William Retsch (200 individual medley, 2:00.25), South Park freshman Katie Jackovic (100 free, 53.47), Indiana freshman Yana Noronha (100 breaststroke, 1:06.58), the Indiana girls 200 free relay (1:43.76) and the Northgate girls 400 free relay (3:42.36).

The WPIAL Class AAA and Class AA diving championships are set for Feb. 26-27 at North Allegheny High School.

The swimming championships are set for March 6 (Class AA) and March 7 (Class AAA) at Upper St. Clair.

The top 16 in each individual event and top 12 relays will compete. Those who meet automatic times released by the WPIAL on Jan. 12 are guaranteed to swim at WPIALs. The remaining field of entries will be selected from the top secondary time qualifiers.

Top WPIAL Swimming and Diving Performances

Through Saturday, Feb. 13

Class AAA

Swimming

Individuals

Boys

200 freestyle: Kevin Donaldson, junior, Seneca Valley, 1:42.66

200 individual medley: Daniel Simoes, junior, Seneca Valley, 1:52.25

50 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 20.86

100 butterfly: David Bocci, senior, Butler, 50.54

100 freestyle: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 45.86

500 freestyle: David Bocci, senior, Butler, 4:39.71

100 backstroke: Joshua Bogniard, senior, North Hills, 50.43

100 breaststroke: Josh Matheny, senior, Upper St. Clair, 54.60

Girls

200 freestyle: Alexa Sundgren, sophomore, North Allegheny, 1:52.08

200 individual medley: Sophie Shao, sophomore, Fox Chapel, 2:03.56

50 freestyle: Kaitlyn Connors, freshman, Upper St. Clair, 23.79

100 butterfly: Sophie Shao, sophomore, Fox Chapel, 56.16

100 freestyle: Taylor Connors, senior, Upper St. Clair, 51.75

500 freestyle: Molly Smyers, senior, North Allegheny, 5:05.39

100 backstroke: Talia Bugel, sophomore, Fox Chapel, 56.45

100 breaststroke: Edie Sawyer, senior, Seneca Valley, 1:04.43

Relays

Boys

200 medley relay: Upper St. Clair, 1:33.77

200 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley, 1:27.77

400 freestyle relay: Seneca Valley, 3:11.66

Girls

200 medley relay: North Allegheny, 1:45.76

200 freestyle relay: North Allegheny, 1:37.60

400 freestyle relay: Upper St. Clair, 3:32.31

Diving

Boys

David Manelis, senior, Fox Chapel, 354.20

Girls

Christina Shi, sophomore, North Allegheny, 303.35

Class AA

Swimming

Individuals

Boys

200 freestyle: Ian Shahan, senior, Belle Vernon, 1:45.25

200 individual medley: William Retsch, junior, Hampton, 2:00.25

50 freestyle: Conner McBeth, senior, Neshannock, 21.11

100 butterfly: Ian Shahan, senior, Belle Vernon, 52.08

100 freestyle: Conner McBeth, senior, Neshannock, 45.95

500 freestyle: Matthew Purcell, sophomore, Northgate, 4:54.71

100 backstroke: Matthew Purcell, sophomore, Northgate, 53.64

100 breaststroke: Henry Miller, sophomore, Southmoreland, 59.86

Girls

200 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, sophomore, Shady Side Academy, 1:56.85

200 individual medley: Isabel Huang, junior, Quaker Valley, 2:07.62

50 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, freshman, South Park, 24.26

100 butterfly: Elise Nardozzi, freshman, Northgate, 58.35

100 freestyle: Katie Jackovic, freshman, South Park, 53.47

500 freestyle: Maeve Kelley, sophomore, Shady Side Academy, 4:58.93

100 backstroke: Isabel Huang, junior, Quaker Valley, 57.42

100 breaststroke: Yana Noronha, freshman, Indiana, 1:06.58

Relays

Boys

200 medley relay: Hampton, 1:40.06

200 freestyle relay: Riverside, 1:31.14

400 freestyle relay: Northgate, 3:25.84

Girls

200 medley relay: Quaker Valley, 1:51.45

200 freestyle relay: Indiana, 1:43.76

400 freestyle relay: Northgate, 3:42.36

Diving

Boys

Koda Carslaw, sophomore, Hampton, 287.10

Girls

Maggie Foley, sophomore, North Catholic, 272.40

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

