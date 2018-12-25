Sewickley Academy athlete of the week: Donald Belt

By: Shawn Annarelli

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Sewickley Academy’s Donald Belt

Donald Belt

School: Sewickley Academy

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Clame to fame: Donald Belt had one of the best basketball games of his career in a 65-43 win over Shenango.

It was the kind of performance that he hoped for while stepping into a more prominent role on the team than in previous seasons. Belt hit a trio of 3-point shots, scored 17 points and added two steals.

Why were almost all of your shots dropping this week?

I’m just trying to fill my role that Coach (Win) Palmer assigned for me. Everyone on our team has roles to play, and I was just doing my part. For me, it is to knock down open shots and to be an outlet for Nate (Ridgeway) and Isiah (Warfield).

How much does Isiah Warfield do to set up teammates for offensive success?

In the Shenango game, Isiah really opened things up for me with his driving ability. It was really a team effort. His court vision is amazing. And Nate also does a lot to open things up for other players.

Where do you like to take most of your shots?

I like to shoot in the corners and on the wing. That’s where I make most of my 3s.

Who else is stepping up a lot this season?

The guys that haven’t played a lot in a couple years have done a lot this season like John DelVecchio, who has a lot of energy and he can knock shots. My brother, Max Belt, has also stepped up as a sophomore and is playing confidently, and I’m really impressed with him. Rees (Blaylock) sets amazing screens for us and gets a lot of rebounds.

Do you feel like the team is starting to get into a good rhythm with so many new guys contributing?

We have gained a lot of chemistry, but we still have a lot to learn. We’ve only just begun, and I have high expectations for our future.

Who is the best basketball player of all-time?

I would say Lebron James is the best basketball player of all-time, because of his court vision and his ability to finish out games and lead. Coach Palmer told us about (James’) success one day and how star players always score in the second and fourth quarters and make sure everyone on their team gets good shots, too. That’s also how I feel Nate and Isiah treat this team.

Shawn Annarelli is a freelance writer.

