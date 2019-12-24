Sewickley Academy athlete of the week: Kamryn Lightcap

By:

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 6:01 AM

Submitted Sewickley Academy girls basketball player Kamryn Lightcap

Kamryn Lightcap

School: Sewickley Academy

Sport: Girls Basketball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Kamryn Lightcap’s favorite subject in school is math. If she’s not in the classroom crunching numbers to find an answer, you can probably find her solving opponents on the basketball court. Lightcap has nearly averaged a double-double pace this season with 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

What’s your favorite shot on the court?

I think it’s probably the wing 3-point shot. I practice that a lot, and in games, there are a lot of drives down the middle to open that up. So, it’s a shot I like to work on, and when get a chance to, it’s a fun shot to hit.

You’re the team’s leading scorer. Who do you have a good connection with offensively?

I think, overall, we have good chemistry. Desi Nance and Bre Warner work hard inside, and if they don’t have (a shot), they’ll send it back out to a guard. They do all of the hard work, and they definitely set up a lot of shots on the outside.

How have you also developed into one of the team’s top rebounders?

We really talk a lot about rebounding and crashing the boards in practice, especially when we don’t have three true post players. We have to have our guards crash hard too, so we work on boxing out a lot. For us, everyone has to rebound, it’s not just on our post players to rebound.

You have a new head coach this season. How has he helped your game?

He brings a lot to the table, especially for my defense. We work a lot on man-to-man, and that’s getting a lot better across the team. We’re focusing on the little things and what we can control, so that’s the mental part of the game. He always says to “control the controllable” and move on to the next play.

What can the team improve on after a 1-2 start in the section?

We have to work on defense and offense. We always have to improve both. We can’t be too frantic with the ball and focus on executing our plays. We just have to keep working on everything.

What else are you involved in?

I’m part of the lacrosse and soccer programs. I’m also a part of the ceramic program, which is one of my favorite things at Sewickley Academy. I just love being hands-on. You might break a piece one day, and the next day, you’ll make an awesome piece. It takes so much practice to perfect techniques to create pieces. It’s very calming on stressful days.

What do you want to do some day?

I want to go to college to be a physician’s assistant.

Who is the best basketball player of all time?

I think Steph Curry is probably the best, because his shot is so beautiful, and at the same time, he can drive and create so many big plays for his team. I definitely admire his teamwork, collaboration and ability to play.

Tags: Sewickley Academy