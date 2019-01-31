Sewickley Academy star Nate Ridgeway leaves boys basketball team

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 9:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Sewickley Academy’s Nate Ridgeway elevates over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Jason Nativio during the WPIAL Class boys final at Petersen Events Center on March 2, 2018.

The Sewickley Academy boys basketball team will finish its season without senior Nate Ridgeway, one of the Panthers’ top scorers.

The 6-foot-5 forward left the team for “personal reasons,” coach Win Palmer said Wednesday. Ridgeway, a 20-point scorer, last played in Saturday’s loss to Chartiers Valley.

“We value his contributions to our program,” Palmer said. “We wouldn’t have won a state championship two years ago without him.”

Sewickley Academy (9-7, 6-3) is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion but currently sits third in Section 3. The Panthers have lost three games in a row, including 68-64 to South Side Beaver on Tuesday — their first without Ridgeway.

“It’s time for us to regroup as a team,” Palmer said. “Right now we’re going through some struggles, which is natural. We’ve got a good bunch of kids, and we’re working through it.”

As a sophomore, Ridgeway scored 16 points in the 2017 state finals when Sewickley Academy defeated Philadelphia’s Constitution, 68-63, in overtime.

