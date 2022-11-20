Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 20, 2022

By:

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 7:01 AM

Metro Creative

Edgeworth

Robert Morris University sold property at 515 Maple Ln to Bert Street LLC for $1,700,000.

Franklin Park

Adam Lueken sold property at 1041 Blackberry Drive to National Resident Nominee Services INC for $865,000.

National Resident Nominee Services INC sold property at 1041 Blackberry Drive to Himanshu Nayyar and Priyar Parashar for $865,000.

Samuel Kirsch sold property at 1708 LaCosta Court to Casey Jackson and Mary Margaret Allen for $800,000.

Pitell Contracting Inc. sold property at 1409 McDevitt Ln to Gregg and Candace Preteroti for $289,900.

Pat Reed Properties LLC et al. sold property at Rochester Road to Folk Pittsburgh for $600,000.

Joseph Abraham sold property at 1304 Rosem Ct to Joseph and Susan Abraham trustee for $52,900.

Chad Ruhwedel sold property at 1829 Rutgers Ln to Rakesh Kumar Dhaka for $390,000.

Estate of James Linaberger sold property at 1642 Stone Mansion Drive to Mary Kahn for $400,000.

Leet

Melissa Matarangas sold property at 217 Kenney Drive to Mariam Sy and Almamy Thiero for $158,000.

Sewickley

First United Presbyterian Church Sewickl sold property at 801 Beaver St. to Watermark Classical Academy for $749,000.

Gary Cirlingione sold property at 597 Hopkins St. to Nicholas Alexander Naro and Catherine Chiappa for $500,000.

Jennifer Markus sold property at 619 Mulberry St. to David Thomas and Stephanie Montgomery for $705,000.

Sewickley Hills

Steven Guyton sold property at 111 Stillwater Ln to Scott and Brittany Effross for $822,000.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.